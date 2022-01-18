Garmin Fenix 7and Epix smartwatches introduced

Garmin has announced the imminent availability of its new Fenix 7 and Epix smartwatches. “Reimagined for ultimate performance and endurance, the all-new fenix 7 Series features new touchscreen design plus button controls, advanced training tools, solar-enhanced models that offer prolonged battery life and built-in flashlight for fenix 7X models.”

Advanced training Features

– To avoid burnout, the new Real-Time Stamina tool allows athletes to monitor and track exertion levels during a run or bike activity.

– The new Visual Race Predictor feature takes into account running history and overall fitness to provide race estimates and insights into how training is progressing.

– Post workout, Recovery Time Advisor takes into account training intensity and other factors like stress, daily activity and sleep to estimate the number of hours of rest needed to properly recover before another session of the same exertion.

– Daily Workout Suggestions gives a recommended next run or ride workout based on current training load, training status and overall fitness level.

Garmin Fenix 7 smartwatch

New to Fenix, the 7 Series gives users the choice between touchscreen and buttons, offering a modern smartwatch feel, but full control when needed. Continuing Garmin’s best-in-class battery life legacy, fēnix 7 boasts up to 263 hours in max battery mode and up to 41 days in smartwatch mode​ (with Solar).

Also new to fēnix 7 is Garmin’s new Real-Time Stamina. Real-Time Stamina learns from you, giving you a live estimate of how you’re exerting energy during an activity, so you can push harder knowing you’ll cross the finish line with nothing left in the tank. Finally, fēnix 7X also includes a built-in torch, perfect should you need a quick access hands free light.

Garmin Epix smartwatch

With a beautiful AMOLED display that can be controlled by both touchscreen and buttons, epix is the perfect everyday smartwatch. Despite being packed with Garmin’s market leading activity tracking, mapping, wellness and smart features, epix still boasts up to 16 days of battery life – the best in class for an AMOLED smartwatch. Epix also comes with many of the new features found on fēnix 7, including Real-Time Stamina.

