Garmin Venu 2 Plus and vívomove Sport GPS smartwatches launch

Garmin has this week announced the launch of its new Venu 2 Plus health and fitness GPS smartwatch together with the new vívomove Sport hybrid smartwatch. The Garmin Venu 2 Plus smartwatch allows you to make phone calls from your wrist when paired with your smartphone as well as communicate with your preferred personal assistant whether it be Siri, Google Assistant or Bixby.

The Venu 2 Plus smartwatch is priced at £400 and is now available to purchase directly from the Garmin online store and worldwide resellers and also allows you to keep your playlist on your wrist thanks to its music integration with Spotify, Amazon and Deezer.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS smartwatch

The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including over 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports applications covering sports such as walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more.

“The Venu 2 Plus dials into wellbeing with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring features available, including: heart rate (with user-configurable alerts for high or low readings2), advanced sleep with sleep score and insights by Firstbeat Analytics, breathwork activities, fitness age, respiration, Pulse Ox, all-day stress, hydration, and women’s health (menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy tracking). Body Battery energy monitoring shows users how “charged” their body is as well as the draining effects of stress and exercise. Health Snapshot logs a two-minute window of key health stats and generates a report users can share with a health care provider; a great tool for capturing physiological data anytime you’re feeling off your baseline. “

“In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s outdoor activity. Users can assign a designated emergency contact that the Venu 2 Plus can call, such as local emergency services. “

Garmin vívomove Sport smartwatch

The Garmin vívomove Sport smartwatch is priced at £160 and has a new entry in the companies vívomove hybrid smartwatch series providing a smartwatch equipped with real taking hands that move away to reveal a hidden touchscreen display. Other features include GPS and Garmin’s most popular health and wellness features, women’s health tracking, safety features and more.

Source : Garmin

