Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch launches from $350

Garmin has today announced the launch and availability of its new Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch with prices starting from $350. As well as the Garmin Venu 2S fitness-oriented smartwatch priced at $400 with a Slate Stainless Steel Bezel with Graphite Case and Silicone Band.

Features of the new Venu 2S smartwatch include:

– Track more health stats, and get a closer look at what’s going on inside your body.

– Find new ways to move your body with more than 25 preloaded sports apps.

– Want some coaching? Follow along with animated workouts right on your wrist.

– Store music on the watch so you can leave your phone behind.

– Tap your wrist at the register to pay1. Easy and touch-free.

– Bright AMOLED display and up to 10 days of battery life

For more information for specifications and all the available colour options and combinations jump over to the official Garmin website by following the link below.

“When you live healthy, you live better. This smaller-sized GPS smartwatch has advanced health monitoring and fitness features to help you better understand what’s going on inside your body.When you want to relax or focus, you can start a breathwork activity, and this watch will track your stress and respiration to help you get a better understanding of how you’re breathing.”

“A beautiful AMOLED display brings this watch to life, even under bright sunlight. Try always-on mode to keep the display visible at all times.From durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 to the sleek stainless steel bezel and comfortable silicone band, this smartwatch is ready for anything.”

Source : Garmin

