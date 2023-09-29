How to convert AI images into vector graphics and cut files

The digital world is increasingly becoming more complex and sophisticated, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a significant role in image generation. However, converting these AI-generated images into vector files and SVG cut files can be a daunting task for many. This article and guide will take you through the process step-by-step, using tools such as Illustrate AI, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator.

The first step in this process involves using Illustrate AI to generate simple, colorless images. This AI tool is capable of creating basic shapes, such as a pumpkin, using line art and positive and negative prompts. These prompts allow you to control the complexity and color of the image, making it easier to convert into a vector format later on. You can also use your preferred AI art generator asking it to create line art in the prompts.

How to convert AI images into vector graphics

Check out the fantastic tutorial below created by Pixaroma providing you with a complete step-by-step process to transfer AI images created with the likes of Midjourney or Stable Diffusion into vector SVG graphics and cut files.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of AI generated images.

Once you have your AI-generated image, the next step is to prepare it in Adobe Photoshop. This involves making the background white and cleaning up the image using various tools and adjustments. This step is crucial as it ensures that your image is ready for conversion into a vector format.

Handling images with gradients and colors can be a bit tricky. However, Adobe Photoshop provides a solution for this as well. By using a black and white adjustment layer and levels, you can effectively reduce the gradient in your image. This makes it easier to convert the image into a vector format in the subsequent steps.

Convert AI images into vectors

The conversion of images into vector format is done using Adobe Illustrator. To do this, you need to place the image in a new document, resize it, and then trace it using the Image Trace menu. This process converts your image into a vector format, which can be easily manipulated and resized without losing quality.

The Image Trace panel in Illustrator allows for fine-tuning of the vectorization process. It offers different presets and sliders to adjust the image to your liking. One useful feature is the ‘ignore white’ option, which leaves just the black shape when selected. This can be particularly useful when working with simple, colorless images.

Simplify the image

Once your image has been converted into a vector, it can be simplified to reduce the number of points and make it easier to work with. This is done by expanding the image into a vector and then simplifying the shape. This process makes the vector shape more manageable and easier to manipulate.

After simplifying the vector shape, it’s important to check and clean up the layers in Illustrator. This involves looking for any unwanted tiny shapes or dots and removing them using the ‘clean up’ option under the ‘path’ menu. This step ensures that your vector image is clean and ready for use.

SVG file

The final vector design is transparent, meaning it can be resized without losing quality. This is one of the main advantages of converting AI-generated images into vector SVG cut files. It allows for greater flexibility and versatility in using the images. Finally, after completing the conversion process, it’s always a good idea to open the SVG file in Silhouette Studio to check the cuts. This ensures that your vector image is ready for use and meets your specific requirements.

Converting AI-generated images into vector SVG cut files may seem complex, but with the right tools and steps, it can be a straightforward process. By using Illustrate AI, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Illustrator, you can effectively convert your AI-generated images into vector format, allowing for greater flexibility and quality in your digital designs.

Image Source : Pixaroma



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals