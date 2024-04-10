Razer BlackShark V2 Pro console esports headset

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is designed to give you the edge you need to dominate your opponents. This console esports headset delivers unparalleled audio clarity, crystal-clear communication, and all-day comfort, ensuring that you can perform at your best during even the most intense gaming sessions.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

With the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, you’ll experience sound like never before. The headset comes pre-loaded with audio profiles that have been fine-tuned by esports professionals for popular titles such as Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. These profiles optimize the sound for each game, allowing you to hear every crucial detail, from the faintest footsteps to the distinct sound of a weapon reload. The proprietary TriForce Titanium 50 mm Drivers deliver rich, immersive audio that puts you right in the middle of the action, giving you a competitive advantage over your opponents.

Console Esports Headset

In the heat of battle, effective communication with your teammates is essential. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro features the Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, which ensures that your voice is transmitted with exceptional clarity. Your teammates will hear every word you say without any distortion or background noise, allowing for seamless coordination and strategic planning. The mic is also detachable, giving you the flexibility to use the headset for solo gaming sessions or listening to music.

Wireless Razer HyperSpeed Technology

Say goodbye to the limitations of wired headsets. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro utilizes Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, providing a stable, low-latency connection that eliminates any audio lag or interference. You’ll enjoy the freedom to move around without being tethered to your console, and with a battery life of up to 48 hours on console and 70 hours on PC, you can game for days without needing to recharge.

Lightweight Comfort for Extended Gaming Sessions

When you’re engrossed in a marathon gaming session, the last thing you want is a headset that feels heavy or uncomfortable. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is designed with your comfort in mind. Weighing just 320 grams, this lightweight headset features a pressure-free cushioned headband and memory foam ear cushions that conform to your head for a snug, personalized fit. The ear cushions also provide passive noise cancellation, blocking out external distractions and allowing you to focus entirely on your game.

Versatile Connectivity Options

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro offers multiple connectivity options to suit your gaming setup. You can connect wirelessly via 2.4 GHz for a stable, low-latency connection, or use Bluetooth with SmartSwitch technology to seamlessly switch between your console and mobile devices. The headset also includes a 3.5 mm jack for wired connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox

$199.99USD / €219.99 MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Available Now, 09 April 2024

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for PlayStation – White Edition

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox – White Edition

$199.99USD / €219.99 MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Available Now, 09 April 2024

Exclusively Available at Best Buy in the USA

Razer BlackShark V2 X for PlayStation

Razer BlackShark V2 X for Xbox

$49.99USD / €59.99 MSRP

Razer.com, RazerStores & Authorized Resellers – Available Now, 09 April 2024

