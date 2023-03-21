Razer Universal Haptics SDK released together with directional haptics

At Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2023 in San Francisco, hardware and gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer has announced the release of its new Interhaptics universal HD haptic SDK and directional haptics. Interhaptics, the leading haptic technology platform, has expanded its support to include PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Meta Quest 2, X-input controllers, iOS, and Android devices for game engines such as Unity and Unreal Engine.

Razer has also upgraded its haptic composer software to include in-app testing for DualSense wireless controllers for PS5 and select Razer HyperSense headsets. Interhaptics can now deploy HD haptics on over 5 billion devices across multiple ecosystems. Developers can sign up for the waiting list for the Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Dev Kit with programmable directional HD haptics at the Interhaptics website.

Razer Universal Haptics SDK

“Design, Test and Play vibrotactile haptic feedback with the first on the market directional HD haptic headphones. Elevate your game immersion and customize the haptic effects for your PC games with Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Developer Kit.”

“At Razer, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gaming, and we know that haptics plays an essential role in creating the most immersive gaming experiences,” said Eric Vezzoli, General Manager of Interhaptics. “With the introduction of directional HD haptic feedback for our HyperSense headsets, we’re bringing PC gaming and VR to a previously unachievable level of player immersion. Players will now be able to physically feel effects as games creator intended, extending compatibility of our toolsets to a near universal level across game engines and haptic-compatible hardware.”

Source : Razer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals