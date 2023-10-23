Colorpik Pen can scan and draw colours in seconds

Makers, creators and designers might be interested in a unique pen in the form of the Colorpik Pen. A single pen capable of drawing in 16 million colors. Simply scan the color you would like to replicate in the pen will create the colour for you on the spot.

Color is a fundamental element that can make or break a piece of work. The Colorpik smart pen, a revolutionary digital tool, has been designed to give users the ability to draw in an astounding 16 million colors, thereby opening up a world of limitless creative possibilities. The Colorpik color scanning pen is redefining the way artists, writers, designers, and creatives express themselves.

Colour scanning pen

At the heart of the Colorpik Pen is its color capturing and drawing capability. This feature is powered by RGB color sensor technology, which allows users to capture any color they see in the world around them. With a simple point of the pen and a press of a button, users can capture hues from their surroundings, which can then be immediately used or saved for later use in their creations.

This technology, combined with the pen’s access to 16 million color options, provides a color palette that is as expansive as the user’s imagination. Early bird packages are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $149 or £123 (depending on current exchange rates).

Smart ink

The Colorpik Pen uses smart ink that is lightfast and water-resistant, ensuring the longevity and durability of the artwork. This ink is stored in refillable cartridges, which ensures that users never run out of ink. These smart cartridges are designed to hold over 30 miles of ink and can be easily refilled, making them both practical and economical.

Another noteworthy feature of the Colorpik Pen is its ability to adjust the texture and dimension of the user’s writing or drawing. This is made possible by the pen’s multiple nib options, which can be easily interchanged to suit the user’s preferences. Whether the user wants to create bold strokes, fine lines, or anything in between, the Colorpik Pen is up to the task.

In terms of connectivity, the Colorpik colur scanning pen offers both Bluetooth and USB options. This allows users to connect the pen to their digital devices, enhancing its functionality and versatility. The pen is also rechargeable through a microUSB, offering up to 15 hours of performance, making it a reliable tool for long creative sessions.

Colorpik Pen

Assuming that the Colorpik Pen funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Colorpik Pen scans and draws colours project peek the promotional video below.

Other articles we have written that you may find of interest on the subject of scanning and art :

To further enhance its user-friendliness, the Colorpik Pen comes with a dedicated mobile app, available for both iOS and Android. This app allows users to pick the right color quickly and easily, further streamlining the creative process.

The Colorpik smart pen’s ability to draw in 16 million colors, combined with its innovative features such as color capturing, smart ink, adjustable texture and dimension, refillable ink cartridges, and connectivity options, make it a game-changer in the world of art and design. With its user-friendly design and associated mobile apps, the Colorpik Pen is poised to redefine how creatives capture and express their ideas in color. It is a testament to how technology can enhance creativity, providing a tool that truly allows the user’s imagination to run wild.

A single pen 16 million colors

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the scans and draws colours, jump over to the official Colorpik Pen crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals