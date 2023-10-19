Google Play Protect now supports real-time scanning

Android’s Play Protect now includes real time scanning which provides extra security against malware when sideloading Android apps onto your device.

Google has announced that it is updating Google Play Protect to support real-time scanning, this new feature is designed to protect users from malware on their devices when they sideload apps onto their Android devices.

Expanding on the capabilities of Google Play Protect, today marks the introduction of an advanced real-time scanning feature that delves into the code-level, aiming to thwart the threats posed by newly crafted malicious applications.

Now, when users attempt to install apps that haven’t previously undergone any scanning, Google Play Protect will suggest a real-time app inspection to identify and counteract emerging digital hazards.

This scanning process is meticulously designed to capture crucial data points from the application, which are then relayed to the Play Protect backend system for a thorough examination at the code tier.

Following this immediate analysis, users will be promptly notified with an assessment, indicating whether the app appears secure for installation or if it’s deemed potentially risky. Such a significant upgrade is poised to bolster defenses against crafty polymorphic apps that employ diverse techniques, including AI-driven alterations, to elude detection.

You can find out more details about the new features available for Android devices with Google Play Protect over at Google’s website at the link below, this new feature is being rolled out to all Android devices.

Source Google



