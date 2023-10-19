How to see blocked numbers on Android

When you block a number on your Android phone, it will no longer be able to call or text you. This can be a useful way to avoid spam calls and unwanted messages. However, you may sometimes need to review your blocked numbers list, for example, if you accidentally blocked a legitimate number or if you want to unblock a number.

There are two ways to see blocked numbers on Android:

Using the Phone app:

Open the Phone app.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

Select “Settings”.

Scroll down and tap “Blocked numbers”.

Using the Contacts app:

Open the Contacts app.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

Select “Fix & manage”.

Select “Blocked numbers”.

Both of these methods will open a list of all the numbers you have blocked on your phone. You can view the numbers in the list, add new numbers, or unblock numbers by tapping the “X” next to the number you want to unblock.

Note: If you are using a third-party dialer app, such as Truecaller, you may need to check the app’s settings to see a list of blocked numbers.

Additional information

You can also block numbers directly from the call log or message thread. To do this, open the call log or message thread, tap and hold the number you want to block, and then select “Block”.

If you are receiving spam calls or unwanted messages from multiple numbers, you can use a spam filtering app to block all calls and messages from unknown numbers.

You can also block anonymous calls and messages on your Android phone. To do this, open the Phone app, tap the three dots in the top right corner, select “Settings”, and then scroll down and tap “Block anonymous calls” and “Block anonymous messages”.

How to unblock a number on Android

To unblock a number on Android, you can use either of the following methods:

Using the Phone app:

Open the Phone app.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

Select “Settings”.

Scroll down and tap “Blocked numbers”.

Tap the “X” next to the number you want to unblock.

Using the Contacts app:

Open the Contacts app.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner.

Select “Fix & manage”.

Select “Blocked numbers”.

Tap the “X” next to the number you want to unblock.

Once you have unblocked a number, it will be able to call and text you again.

Tips for managing your blocked numbers list

Review your blocked numbers list regularly to make sure that you haven’t accidentally blocked any legitimate numbers.

If you receive a call or message from a blocked number, you can still view the number by opening the call log or message thread.

You can also unblock a number directly from the call log or message thread.

If you are receiving spam calls or unwanted messages from multiple numbers, you can use a spam filtering app to block all calls and messages from unknown numbers.

You can also block anonymous calls and messages on your Android phone.

We hope that you find our guide on how to see blocked numbers on your Android smartphone helpful, if you have any comments, tips, or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about blocking and unblocking numbers on your device over at Google’s website.



