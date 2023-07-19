Threads social media app updaten adds new features

Meta launched their new Thread social media app recently, the app has become incredibly popular gaining more than 100 million users in around 5 days and now the first software update for the app has been released.

The news of the update was announced on Threads by the company’s Cameron Roth and you can see what is included in the update below.

New @threadsapp iOS updated dropped today! Check out what we’ve been hard at work cooking up 👨‍🍳

– 👓 translations!

– 👥 follows tab on activity feed

– 🔔 subscribe to unfollowed users

– ❤️ activity feed scrolling + loading improvements

– 👀 following + on thread replies page

– 👆 tappable reposter labels

– 📸 open the IG followers list

– 🔧 a few small crash fixes. we’re now at 0.02%📉

– 🔪 more binary size cuts

– 🐞 a handful of other small bugs

The updates are being pushed server-side, so you will need to restart the Threads app on your device to see these new features, and it may take a while for the new features to reach everyone.

Threads is a direct competitor to Twitter and Meta has capitalized on Elon Musks’ mistakes with Twitter and provided an alternative app that people want to use, it will be interesting to see whether thisn new social media app ends up being more popular than Twitter.

Source @camroth, MacRumors



