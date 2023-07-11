Instagram Threads hits 100 million users

Instagram Threads has hit 100 million users in just five days, the news was announced by Instagram boss Adam Mosseri, who revealed the news on Threads.

It would appear that users are seeing Threads as a viable alternative to Twitter, you can see what Adam Moseri had to say about gaining 100 million users in just five days below.

100 million people signed up for Threads in five days. I’m not sure I can wrap my mind around that fact. It’s insane; I can’t make sense of it.

The team has been busting their ass, but we know this is a race to the starting line. They say “make it work, make it great, make it grow.” Well, we certainly did things out of order, but I promise we will make this thing great.

If this keeps us then it won’t be long before Threads has as many users as Twitter, the app is not available everywhere as yet, it is not available in Europe due to privacy rules.

It will be interesting to see how many people are using Instagram Threads after a month, and whether the growth will continue or if it will slow down. It seems to be offering everything that Twitter used to be and more. There are many things that Elon Musk has done to Twitter since he purchased it that could make people want to switch to another platform.

