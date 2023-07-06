Meta’s Instagram Threads apps is now available

We recently heard about Meta’s new Instagram Threads app, which is a direct competitor of Twitter and now the app is now available to download. At launch, the App is available in more than 100 countries on Google’s Android platform and Apple’s iOS platform.

With everything going on at Twitter recently, Meta has obviously decided that now is the perfect time to launch a direct competitor for Twitter, if the app ends up being popular, this could mean more problems for Twitter, which has seen a wide range of issues since the company was purchased by Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg just announced the initial version of Threads, an app built by the Instagram team for sharing with text. Whether you’re a creator or a casual poster, Threads offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. We are working toward making Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet.

Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos. Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas. Just like on Instagram, with Threads you can follow and connect with friends and creators who share your interests – including the people you follow on Instagram and beyond. And you can use our existing suite of safety and user controls.

You can find out more details about the new Instagram Threads app over at the Instagram website at the link below, the app is now available to download for iPhone and Android Phones, you will need an Instagram account to set it up.

Source Instagram



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals