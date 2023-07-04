Instagram Threads is a new Twitter competitor

Instagram has launched a new app called Threads and it looks like this new app is designed to take on Twitter, with everything going on a Twitter and the recent problems they have had, you could probably not get a better time to launch a Twitter competitor.

It is interesting that Meta has launched this new Twitter competitor under its Instagram brand on not its Facebook brand, we wonder if this will help it grow the app and get more users to download it. You can see more information on what the app is about below.

Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.

You can find out more details about the new Instagram Threads app at the link below, it will be interesting to see if the app becomes popular, the app is now available for iPhone and also Android devices in some countries. If you have downloaded and used the app, leave a comment below and let us know what you think of it.

Source App Store, Tech Crunch, Techmeme



