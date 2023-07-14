Oasis Mini desktop kinetic sand art helps relieve stress and more

In an ever-busy world, where the humdrum of our daily lives may often leave us feeling overwhelmed, we are constantly seeking ways to find balance and tranquility. Imagine a tool designed to reduce stress, providing an oasis of calm, right on your desktop. This is precisely the idea behind Oasis Mini, an innovative, budget-friendly kinetic art canvas crafted by Oasis Design, currently gathering support on Kickstarter.

Relaxation with Oasis Mini

The Oasis Mini is not just a decorative piece. Its purpose is to serve as a respite, a peaceful escape from our fast-paced lives. The device, featuring a small ball that carves through sand, leaves behind fascinating patterns that captivate and soothe the mind. The fluidity of these patterns, akin to the transient sandcastles we used to build and watch disappear into the ocean, provide a sense of peaceful impermanence.

With the Oasis Mini, you are invited to take a break from the demanding, intellect-oriented modern world and engage with your senses. It’s a tactile and visual reminder to pause, take a deep breath, and experience the moment. The Oasis Mini encourages creativity by allowing you to make your own designs. There are two primary types of designs you can create: algorithmic and illustrated.

Algorithms

Algorithmic designs can be crafted using free tools, such as those available on sandify.org. On the other hand, if you prefer illustrated designs, you can create these using applications that support vectorized SVGs, such as Vectornator for tablets or Inkscape for computers. Oasis Design plans to offer tools and tutorials to help you create both types of designs, allowing for an immersive, personalized experience.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the pioneering project from roughly $99 or £76 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Kinetic Art

The Oasis Mini comes with a dedicated app, currently in beta, designed to enhance your experience with the device. With this app, you can “play” your favorite designs, make playlists, adjust the LED lights, set timers, and more. Think of it as having a Spotify playlist, but instead of songs, you’re choosing calming, kinetic art patterns.

“Many of us spend our days in our heads. Our modern world rewards intellectualism and information. We spend more and more of our time engaged with thinking, and less time engaged with the more human parts of us; our senses. My hope is that this project will be well… an Oasis. That each day if only for a few moments it will remind you to pause and engage your senses.”

If the Oasis Mini campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the Oasis Mini desktop kinetic art project check out the promotional video below.

While the Oasis Mini is not the first kinetic art canvas available in the market, it stands out due to its affordability. This affordability is a result of smart design choices that take advantage of the laws of physics and efficient engineering techniques.

The Oasis Mini’s compact size (just over 9″ in diameter) means it requires smaller motors and less power, significantly reducing the cost. The innovative motion system of the device primarily relies on bearings, which are among the most cost-effective and efficient mechanical components. Despite their low cost, the bearings used are made of durable materials like hardened steel, ensuring the device’s longevity.

You might wonder about the mechanism that moves the ball. Under the sand bed is a magnet that guides the ball in its mesmerizing dance. And if you’re curious about the workings of magnets, well, that’s a science lesson for another day.

“Life gets stressful, and we all need some mental space from time to time. Often we find that space in mindless scrolling and binging. What if there was a way to feel more relaxed while staying engaged with our senses? That’s why we built Oasis Mini – a relaxing and accessible kinetic art canvas. What does the thought of sand evoke for you? I think of beaches glittering in the sunlight. I think of mighty castles that were washed away almost as quickly as they were built. It’s a beautiful medium but an impermeant one. Everything made with it eventually flows back to rejoin something greater.”

The Oasis Mini project on Kickstarter is not just about funding production. It’s about building a community of kinetic art enthusiasts who contribute to the pool of designs that all Oasis Mini owners can enjoy. For a limited time, early backers can benefit from Kickstarter-exclusive pricing. The anticipated retail price for the Oasis Mini is $149.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and configuration options for the desktop kinetic art, jump over to the official Oasis Mini crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



