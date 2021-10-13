Coinbase announces Coinbase NFT marketplace

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that it is launching Coinbase NFT, this will be a new NFT based marketplace.

The new Coinbase NFT will allow users to buy Elthereum based digital collectibles and it will launch by the end of the year.

Today, we’re announcing Coinbase NFT, a peer-to-peer marketplace that will make minting, purchasing, showcasing, and discovering NFTs easier than ever. Just as Coinbase helped millions of people access Bitcoin for the first time in an easy and trusted way — we want to do the same for the NFTs.

We’re making NFTs more accessible by building user-friendly interfaces that put the complexity behind the scenes. We’re adding social features that open new avenues for conversation and discovery. And we’re going to grow the creator community exponentially, a win for artists and for fans.

Creating an NFT should be as simple as tapping a few buttons. Anything more complicated is a barrier to creativity. Coinbase NFT will be a peer-to-peer marketplace that empowers the imagination. With an intuitive design built on top of a decentralized marketplace, Coinbase NFT puts the art and artist’s experience at the forefront.

You can find out more details about the new Coinbase NFT over at Coinbase at the link below, as yet there are no details on the exact launch date.

Source Coinbase

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals