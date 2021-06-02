Coinbase Pro to add Dogecoin this week

Good news for Dogecoin fans as Coinbase has announced that they will be adding Dogecoin to Coinbase Pro this week.

The company has said that you can now transfer Dogecoin to your Coinbase Pro account ahead of trading which starts tomorrow the 3rd of June.

Once sufficient supply of DOGE is established on the platform, trading on our DOGE-USD, DOGE-BTC, DOGE-EUR, DOGE-GBP, and DOGE-USDT order books will launch in three phases, post-only, limit-only and full trading. If at any point one of the new order books does not meet our assessment for a healthy and orderly market, we may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading as per our Trading Rules.

You can find out more details about Dogecoin being available on Coinbase Pro over at the Coinbase website at the link below. Coinbase are expected to make the cryptocurrency available on their main Coinbase platform within the next few weeks.

Source Coinbase

Image Credit: Flickr

