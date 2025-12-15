Budget Steam Machine Build : Runs Elden Ring at 60 FPS in QHD Settings

Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to build a gaming PC that delivers smooth 1440p performance without spending a small fortune? In a world where high-end GPUs and innovative processors often come with jaw-dropping price tags, the idea of constructing a capable gaming machine for under $350 might sound like a pipe dream. But what if we told you it’s not only possible but also surprisingly practical? This perspective explores how you can assemble a budget-friendly Steam Machine that doesn’t skimp on performance, proving that high-resolution gaming doesn’t have to break the bank.

Throughout this guide, ETA Prime explains how a carefully curated combination of components, like the AMD Ryzen 5700G CPU and Radeon RX 7600 GPU, can deliver impressive results without overspending. We’ll dive into the cost-saving strategies that make this build so affordable, explore the benefits of running Steam OS for optimized gaming, and even touch on how this system handles modern titles like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a tech enthusiast eager to maximize value, this build offers a unique opportunity to experience high-quality gaming on a budget. Sometimes, the best solutions are the ones that challenge conventional wisdom.

Budget 1440p Gaming PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The build is centered around the HP TG01 base system, AMD Ryzen 5700G CPU, and Radeon RX 7600 GPU, offering a cost-effective solution for 1440p gaming performance.

Steam OS 3.9 is used as the operating system, providing a gaming-optimized, lightweight platform with dual-booting support for added flexibility.

The system delivers solid performance across modern and older games, with highlights including stable 60 FPS in Elden Ring and smooth ultra settings in The Witcher 3.

Cost-saving measures, such as using a pre-owned case and considering alternative GPUs like the RX 6600, keep the total build cost under $350 without sacrificing core performance.

Additional features like built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a desktop mode enhance the system’s versatility for non-gaming tasks, making it suitable for everyday use.

Key Components of the Build

The foundation of this build is the HP TG01 base system, a reliable and affordable option for achieving 1440p gaming performance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the essential components:

Processor: The AMD Ryzen 5700G CPU, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads built on Zen 3 architecture, ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. Its integrated graphics also provide a fallback option for non-GPU-intensive tasks.

The AMD Ryzen 5700G CPU, featuring 8 cores and 16 threads built on Zen 3 architecture, ensures smooth multitasking and gaming. Its integrated graphics also provide a fallback option for non-GPU-intensive tasks. Memory: Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200 MHz in a dual-channel configuration, the system provides ample capacity for modern gaming and multitasking.

Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200 MHz in a dual-channel configuration, the system provides ample capacity for modern gaming and multitasking. Graphics Card: The Radeon RX 7600 GPU, with 8GB of VRAM, delivers excellent 1440p performance. While not the XT variant, it handles demanding games effectively, making it a cost-efficient choice for this build.

The Radeon RX 7600 GPU, with 8GB of VRAM, delivers excellent 1440p performance. While not the XT variant, it handles demanding games effectively, making it a cost-efficient choice for this build. Power Supply: A 400W PSU with an 8-pin PCIe connector powers the system. Although sufficient for this configuration, the motherboard’s PCIe 3.0 x16 slot slightly limits the GPU’s potential compared to PCIe 4.0 systems.

This combination of components strikes a balance between cost and performance, making it an ideal choice for gamers looking to maximize value without overspending.

Steam OS: Optimized for Gaming

The system runs on Steam OS 3.9, a Linux-based operating system specifically designed for gaming. Steam OS provides a streamlined interface and compatibility with a wide range of titles available on the Steam platform. Its lightweight design ensures efficient use of system resources, enhancing overall performance.

For added flexibility, the system supports dual-booting, allowing you to install an alternative operating system such as Windows or another Linux distribution. This feature is particularly useful for accessing games or applications that may not be natively supported on Steam OS. By offering this versatility, the system caters to a broader range of gaming and productivity needs.

Cheap 1440P Steam Machines You Can Build Right Now

Performance at 1440p Resolution

This build delivers impressive gaming performance at 1440p resolution, handling both modern and older titles effectively. Below is an overview of how it performs across popular games:

Elden Ring: Runs at maximum settings, maintaining a stable 60 frames per second (FPS) for a smooth and immersive experience.

Runs at maximum settings, maintaining a stable 60 frames per second (FPS) for a smooth and immersive experience. Spider-Man 2: Achieves high settings with occasional dips below 60 FPS during graphically intense scenes, offering a visually stunning experience.

Achieves high settings with occasional dips below 60 FPS during graphically intense scenes, offering a visually stunning experience. The Witcher 3: Plays smoothly at ultra settings, averaging over 70 FPS, showcasing the system’s ability to handle demanding RPGs.

Plays smoothly at ultra settings, averaging over 70 FPS, showcasing the system’s ability to handle demanding RPGs. Cyberpunk 2077: Performs well at ultra settings with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) set to balanced mode. Performance improves slightly in Windows due to adjustments in GPU power limits.

Performs well at ultra settings with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) set to balanced mode. Performance improves slightly in Windows due to adjustments in GPU power limits. Older Titles: Games like Left 4 Dead 2 run effortlessly at high frame rates, making this build suitable for retro gaming enthusiasts as well.

One limitation to consider is the GPU’s Total Graphics Power (TGP), capped at 130W in Steam OS. Switching to Windows can unlock additional performance by allowing the GPU to operate at higher wattage levels, providing a slight boost for demanding games.

Cost-Saving Strategies and Considerations

To keep the total cost under $350, several cost-saving measures have been implemented without compromising the system’s core performance:

Case: A pre-owned HP TG01 case with minor cosmetic imperfections, such as scratches, is used. The front panel is omitted to further reduce costs, though this does not impact functionality.

A pre-owned HP TG01 case with minor cosmetic imperfections, such as scratches, is used. The front panel is omitted to further reduce costs, though this does not impact functionality. GPU Options: While the Radeon RX 7600 is recommended for its compatibility with Steam OS, opting for a slightly less powerful RX 6600 GPU can lower expenses. However, the PCIe 3.0 slot on the motherboard may limit the full potential of these GPUs compared to PCIe 4.0 systems.

These adjustments ensure the build remains affordable while delivering solid gaming performance. For those willing to invest slightly more, upgrading to a PCIe 4.0-compatible motherboard in the future could unlock additional GPU performance.

Additional Features

Beyond gaming, this system offers several practical features that enhance its versatility:

Connectivity: Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide seamless online gaming and support for wireless peripherals, making sure a hassle-free setup.

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth provide seamless online gaming and support for wireless peripherals, making sure a hassle-free setup. Desktop Mode: Similar to the Steam Deck, this mode allows users to perform non-gaming tasks such as web browsing, streaming, or productivity work, making the system suitable for everyday use.

These features make the system more than just a gaming machine, offering utility for a variety of tasks while maintaining its budget-friendly appeal.

This budget-friendly 1440p gaming PC demonstrates that high-resolution gaming is achievable without a hefty price tag. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5700G CPU, Radeon RX 7600 GPU, and Steam OS, the system delivers solid performance across a wide range of modern and older titles. While limitations such as the PCIe 3.0 slot and GPU wattage restrictions in Steam OS exist, these factors do not significantly detract from the overall gaming experience.

The build’s flexibility for upgrades and dual-booting further enhances its appeal, making it a practical and affordable choice for gamers seeking value and performance. Whether you’re a casual player or a budget-conscious enthusiast, this system offers a compelling entry point into 1440p gaming.

