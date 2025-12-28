Build a Budget Ganing PC Using a Repurposed PS5-class APU

What if you could turn outdated cryptocurrency mining hardware into a sleek, fully functional gaming console, all for a fraction of the cost of a traditional setup? ETA PRIME takes a closer look at how the AMD ASRock BC250, a mining blade originally designed for crypto enthusiasts, can be repurposed into a budget-friendly gaming machine. With its six-core Zen 2 CPU, integrated RDNA2 GPU, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, this unassuming piece of hardware punches well above its weight for 1080p gaming. The best part? It’s not just about performance, it’s about creativity. From 3D printing custom cases to optimizing thermal performance, this project is as much about personal expression as it is about gaming.

In this guide, you’ll discover how to transform the BC250 into a gaming console that’s not only powerful but also uniquely yours. Learn how to source affordable components, design a custom case using open source 3D printing files, and even push the hardware’s limits with safe overclocking techniques. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just dipping your toes into hardware modification, this project offers a rare combination of affordability, performance, and customization. Could this be the ultimate way to game on a budget while showcasing your creativity? Let’s explore the possibilities.

DIY Gaming Console Build

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The AMD ASRock BC250 mining blade can be repurposed into a budget-friendly gaming console, offering solid 1080p gaming performance with its Zen 2-based CPU, RDNA2 GPU, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

Customizing the console with a 3D-printed case allows for personalization, improved thermal management, and added functionality, with open source designs readily available online.

Performance can be optimized through overclocking, boosting GPU clock speeds for up to a 30% performance increase, while maintaining proper cooling to prevent thermal throttling.

The system is energy-efficient, consuming 33W at idle and up to 203W under full load, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional gaming PCs.

With a total cost of $100-$150 for the BC250 board and minimal expenses for a power supply and 3D-printed case, this project is an affordable and scalable option for DIY gaming enthusiasts.

Why Choose the AMD ASRock BC250?

The AMD ASRock BC250 stands out as an ideal candidate for this project due to its affordability and performance capabilities. Designed for mining, this hardware is surprisingly well-suited for gaming when repurposed. Key features include:

Processing Power: Equipped with a Zen 2-based CPU featuring six cores and 12 threads, the BC250 ensures smooth multitasking and reliable gaming performance.

Equipped with a Zen 2-based CPU featuring six cores and 12 threads, the BC250 ensures smooth multitasking and reliable gaming performance. Graphics Capability: Its integrated RDNA2 GPU with 24 compute units delivers consistent 1080p gaming performance, making it suitable for modern titles.

Its integrated RDNA2 GPU with 24 compute units delivers consistent 1080p gaming performance, making it suitable for modern titles. Unified Memory: The board includes 16GB of GDDR6 memory, with 6-8GB allocated to the GPU, meeting the demands of most contemporary games.

To power the system, a 300W or higher power supply, such as a 350W Flex PSU, is required. These components are readily available on secondary markets, with the BC250 boards typically priced between $100 and $150. This affordability makes it an attractive option for budget-conscious gamers looking to build a capable system without overspending.

Creating a Custom Case with 3D Printing

One of the most engaging aspects of this project is designing and building a custom case using 3D printing. Open source designs, such as those available on platforms like Printables by NextGen 3D, provide modular options that cater to various printer bed sizes. These designs are not only functional but also visually appealing, often incorporating features like optimized airflow and honeycomb patterns for enhanced cooling.

Customization options include:

Adding power buttons, USB ports, or other functional elements for convenience.

Incorporating additional ventilation to improve thermal performance during extended gaming sessions.

Experimenting with unique design elements to match your personal style or gaming setup.

This flexibility allows you to create a case that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing, all while keeping costs manageable. If you have access to a 3D printer, the expense of creating a custom case is minimal, making it an excellent way to personalize your gaming console.

Low Cost DIY Open Source Gaming Console!

Performance and Optimization

The AMD ASRock BC250 delivers reliable 1080p gaming performance, capable of running modern titles at high or ultra settings. With some optimization, you can further enhance its capabilities:

Overclocking: By increasing the GPU clock speed to 2000 MHz, you can achieve up to a 30% performance boost, bringing it closer to the performance of devices like the Steam Deck.

By increasing the GPU clock speed to 2000 MHz, you can achieve up to a 30% performance boost, bringing it closer to the performance of devices like the Steam Deck. Game Compatibility: While the system excels at 1080p gaming, it is not designed for 1440p or 4K resolutions. However, it handles most modern games smoothly at standard settings.

For those new to overclocking, numerous online guides and tools are available to help you safely enhance performance. Proper cooling is essential to prevent thermal throttling, especially during extended gaming sessions. With the right adjustments, this system can provide a gaming experience comparable to more expensive setups.

Thermal Management and Power Efficiency

Effective thermal management is critical for maintaining consistent performance and prolonging the lifespan of your hardware. Under typical gaming conditions, the system operates at an average temperature of 68°C, with peaks reaching 84°C, well within safe limits. To further improve cooling, consider the following:

Refreshing the thermal paste to enhance heat transfer between the CPU/GPU and the cooling solution.

Upgrading the cooling system by adding additional fans, heatsinks, or other cooling components.

In terms of power consumption, the AMD ASRock BC250 is impressively efficient:

Idle: Approximately 33W.

Approximately 33W. Gaming: Around 168W.

Around 168W. Full Load: Peaks at 203W.

This level of efficiency makes it a cost-effective alternative to traditional gaming PCs, appealing to users who want to minimize energy costs without sacrificing performance.

Cost and Availability

One of the most compelling aspects of this project is its affordability. By repurposing mining hardware, you can build a gaming console that delivers excellent value for money. Here’s a breakdown of the costs:

BC250 Board: Available for $100-$150 on secondary markets.

Available for $100-$150 on secondary markets. Power Supply: A 350W Flex PSU is both affordable and widely available.

A 350W Flex PSU is both affordable and widely available. 3D-Printed Case: Minimal costs if you have access to a 3D printer, with open source designs readily accessible online.

This low-cost approach allows you to create a gaming console that rivals more expensive systems in performance, making it an excellent option for gamers on a budget.

Customization and Scalability

The modular design of the 3D-printed case offers extensive opportunities for customization and future scalability. Whether you want to add new features, experiment with different materials, or modify the layout, the open source nature of this project provides the flexibility to innovate. This ensures that your gaming console can evolve over time, adapting to new needs or aesthetic preferences.

By combining affordability, creativity, and technical ingenuity, this project not only delivers a functional gaming console but also provides a platform for continuous improvement and personalization. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or a newcomer to hardware modification, this project offers a rewarding experience that blends practicality with creativity.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



