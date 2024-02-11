Best iPhone Tips and Tricks for 2024 (Video)

We have an awesome video from iReviews that shows us 12 iPhone tips and tricks for 2024. In the realm of technology, the iPhone stands out as a beacon of innovation and ease, constantly evolving to meet the demands of its users. With each update, a treasure trove of features is introduced, aimed at enhancing the overall user experience.

However, amidst the plethora of functionalities, some gems remain lesser-known, waiting to be discovered by the curious and the savvy. In 2024, a collection of iPhone tips and tricks has surfaced, promising to elevate your interaction with this device to new heights. Let’s delve into these hidden functionalities and learn how to make the most out of your iPhone.

Personalize Your Morning Alarm You will be pleased to know that the iPhone allows you to wake up to your favorite tunes. By diving into the Clock app and tapping into your Apple Music library, you can select a song that energizes you from the moment you rise. It’s a delightful twist to start your day on a high note. Master Your Alarm Volume If you’ve ever fumbled through settings to adjust your alarm’s volume, here’s a trick: the secret lies in the “Sounds & Haptics” section of your iPhone’s settings. This not only sets the tone for your alarms but also for your ringtones, ensuring you never miss a beat. Uncover Hidden Widgets Widgets have become integral in providing quick access to app functionalities right from your home screen. Interestingly, some widgets are not immediately visible but can be found lurking under an “Other” section. These hidden helpers offer functionality without the home screen optimization, yet they work seamlessly. Double Down on Passcode Protection For those who prioritize security, the iPhone offers an option to add an extra layer of protection. By tweaking the settings in the “Screen Time” section, you can prevent any unauthorized changes to your device’s passcode, keeping your data doubly secure. Privacy on Your Lock Screen If privacy is your concern, controlling access to the Control Center and Notification Center from the lock screen is a must. This prevents prying eyes from viewing notifications or using functions without unlocking the device, safeguarding your privacy. Effortlessly Organize Photos The ability to search for photos by the device they were taken with is a neat feature for the organized minds. This functionality simplifies finding specific memories captured on different devices, making your digital photo album easy to navigate. Background Music in Videos Imagine recording life’s moments without giving up the soundtrack playing in the background. By starting music playback before switching to the camera, you can capture videos with your chosen soundtrack uninterrupted, adding a layer of ambiance to your memories. Streamline Video Editing Editing videos on your iPhone has become as intuitive as cropping photos. Directly from the preview screen, videos can be cropped, making the editing process straightforward and efficient. Customize Your Share Sheet To prevent accidental shares, the iPhone allows you to disable contact suggestions in the share sheet. By adjusting the “Siri & Search” settings, you maintain control over your sharing activities, ensuring privacy and precision. Close Multiple Apps with Ease A simple three-finger swipe up gesture in the app switcher allows for the closure of multiple apps simultaneously. This trick is perfect for those looking to quickly clear their app cache without the hassle of swiping each app individually. Back Tap for Quick Access The back tap feature is a hidden gem that lets you launch apps or perform actions with a double or triple tap on the back of your iPhone. Customizable via the “Accessibility” settings, it offers a quick and convenient shortcut for frequently used functions. Lock Screen Shortcuts With the introduction of iOS 17, adding shortcuts to the lock screen for direct app launches has never been easier. This feature enhances accessibility, making it a breeze to open your most-used applications without navigating through your device.

These iPhone tips and tricks for 2024 reveal the depth of customization and functionality available, urging users to explore the hidden corners of their devices. By incorporating these features into your daily routine, you can enjoy a more personalized, efficient, and secure interaction with your iPhone. Embrace these tricks to unlock the full potential of your device and transform your user experience into something truly remarkable.

Source & image credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals