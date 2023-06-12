How to share a Photo album on iPhone, iPad and iOS



Photos have become an everyday occurrence in our daily lives thanks to the advancements in technology over the last decade. Now most of us have hundreds of thousands of photos on our phones but how can we share the best with our friends and family?

If you’ve ever wondered how to share an album on iPhone, you will be pleased to know it’s a simple and straightforward process and this guide will take you through everything you need to know. Apple has made it very easy to share your favorite photos and has equipped your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with a feature aptly named ‘Shared Albums‘ which allows you to easily share, manage, and control your favorite photos and videos with friends, family, and colleagues. Let’s delve into how to make the most of this useful feature.

5,000 photo and video limit

It is also worth remembering that a shared album can only hold up to 5,000 photos and videos, just in case you get a little carried away.

Supported file formats

Shared Apple iPhone Albums support these image formats:, , HEIF, JPEG, RAW (You can’t upload RAW photos to Shared Albums on your Windows PC), PNG, GIF and TIFF. video format supported in shared albums include HEVC, MP4, QuickTime, H.264 and MPEG4.

How to share an iPhone photo album

To begin sharing your memorable moments, you will first need to create a new Shared Album. Simply open your Photos app and navigate to the ‘Albums’ tab. Once there, locate and tap the ‘Add’ button. You will then see an option for ‘New Shared Album’. Upon selecting this, you will be prompted to give your new album a name. After typing in a name, tap ‘Next’ and you will be able to invite people to your album. Watch the video below created by Apple to learn more about how to create and share an iPhone photo album.

Create a new shared album on your iPhone

Go to the Albums tab and tap the Add button . Press the option for “New Shared Album” . Give the shared album a name, then tap Next. Choose people to invite from your contacts, or type an email address or iMessage phone number. Select Create.

You can invite people from your contact list or manually type in an email address or iMessage phone number. After you’ve chosen the people you’d like to share your album with, tap ‘Create’. Just like that, you’ve created and shared a new album.

Adding content

If you’re wondering how to fill your newly created album with content, simply follow the steps below. In your Photos app, go to either the ‘Library’ tab or an existing album. Here, tap ‘Select’ and choose the photos and videos that you wish to share. Once you’ve made your selections, tap the ‘Share’ button and then ‘Add to Shared Album’. Finally, select the album you wish to share the content with and tap ‘Post’.

Remember that whenever you add new content to your album, all your subscribers will be automatically notified. If you would like to enable subscribers to contribute to the album, make sure ‘Subscribers Can Post’ is turned on.

Managing your album

As the creator of a shared album, you control who has access to it. To add more people to your album, select the shared album within the ‘Albums’ tab, tap the ‘People’ button, then ‘Invite People’. Here, you can add the names of additional people you wish to share your album with.

Removing a subscriber is just as simple. Within your album, tap the ‘People’ button, select the subscriber you want to remove and tap ‘Remove Subscriber’ at the bottom of the screen.

Deleting a shared album

Sometimes you might need to delete a shared album. Whether it’s due to storage concerns or simply wanting to declutter your Photos app, you have complete control over your albums. To delete an album, open the shared album, tap the ‘People’ button and then tap ‘Delete Shared Album’.

Please remember, when you delete a shared album, it is removed from all devices it was shared with, and if you had ‘Public Website’ turned on, the album will also be removed from the web. Importantly, all photos within the shared album will be permanently deleted. So, before deleting, ensure you’ve saved any photos you wish to keep.

Saving photos and videos from a shared album

If you are a subscriber to a shared album, you might want to save photos or videos from the album to your own library. To do this, tap on the photo or video you wish to save, tap the ‘Share’ button, and finally tap ‘Save Image’ or ‘Save Video’.

The Shared Albums feature is a perfect example of how Apple makes it easy for users to share and enjoy their cherished moments with others. By understanding how to share an album on iPhone, you can stay connected and share your experiences with those that matter most to you. Take your time to explore this feature and personalize your sharing preferences to meet your needs.

Deleting Photos and Videos from a Shared Album

When it comes to managing the content within your shared album, you will be glad to know that you can delete any photos, videos, or comments at any time. To do this, simply open the shared album and tap on the specific photo or video you want to remove. Tap the ‘Trash’ button followed by ‘Delete Photo’ or ‘Delete Video’ to finalize the deletion process.

It’s important to remember that anything you delete is automatically removed from the shared album on all your devices and those of your subscribers. However, any photos or videos that have been saved or downloaded from the shared album to your photo library will stay in your library even if the shared album is deleted or if the person who created it stops sharing it.

Exploring Public Sharing Options

If you have friends or family who do not use iCloud, you may want to turn on ‘Public Website’ for your shared album. This allows your photos to be published to a website that anyone can view using an updated web browser.

To activate this feature, open a shared album you have created, go to the ‘People’ tab, and turn on ‘Public Website’. Now, anyone with the album’s URL can view it. This is a fantastic way to share special moments with people who aren’t in the Apple ecosystem.

Remove a subscriber

Open the shared album. Select the People button in the toolbar. Choose the subscriber that you want to remove. Press the arrow next to their name, then Remove Subscriber. As the creator of a shared album, you control who can access it. You can remove subscribers at any time.

Whether you are looking to share your holiday snaps, a special occasion, or just everyday moments, understanding how to share an album on iPhone can enhance your connection with those who matter most to you. The Shared Albums feature provides an intuitive, user-friendly, and efficient way to share and manage your photos and videos. So why wait? Start sharing your memorable moments today!

if you acquire further assistance using your iPhone or the Shared Albums feature within iOS on any of your devices jump over to the official Apple support website or perhaps book an appointment with an Apple Genius bar representative to help sort out any issues you may be experiencing



