What is a HEIC file and why it matters

If you are an avid user of Apple devices, you might have stumbled upon a file with a .heic extension. If you are wondering, “what is an HEIC file?”, you will be pleased to know you’re not alone. This article will shed light on the nature, benefits, and applications of this unique file format.

Since its introduction, the HEIC file format has made quite a stir. While its enhanced compression and image quality are admirable, its limited compatibility has been a pain point for many. However, with the increasing adoption of this format by various platforms, it is becoming more and more popular. You can also learn more about other file formats including HEIF, AVC, H.264, H.265, HEIC and HEVC and how they are similar in certain ways but different in others.

What is a HEIC file?

HEIC, short for High Efficiency Image Container, is an image file format adopted by Apple in 2017 as part of its iOS 11 update. This format offers superior compression rates, enabling high-quality photos to occupy less storage space on your device. Its support for 16-bit color depth, as opposed to the traditional JPEG’s 8-bit, allows it to deliver superior image quality.

One standout feature of the HEIC format is its ability to store multiple photos in one file – perfect for Live Photos and image sequences. Additionally, it supports transparency like PNG files, and includes other metadata like location and camera settings.

Here’s a summary of the key features of the HEIC file format:

Enhanced compression rates

Supports 16-bit color depth

Houses multiple photos in one file

Incorporates transparency and additional metadata

How to open HEIC files

If you would like to open an HEIC file on your Apple device, the process is pretty straightforward. Devices running iOS 11 or later, and Macs operating macOS High Sierra or later, support and open HEIC files without the need for any additional software.

Simply follow the steps below to open an HEIC file on a non-Apple device:

Download a third-party app that supports the HEIC format. Open the app and navigate to the file location. Select the HEIC file to open it.

For software developers, Apple provides an API to handle HEIC files on both iOS and macOS.

Converting HEIC files to JPEG or PNG om iOS and Mac

If you would like to convert an HEIC file to JPEG or PNG a more universally accepted format, Apple has made the process quite easy on its devices. Here are the steps:

Open Settings on your iOS device. Navigate to Camera > Formats. Select Most Compatible. This will ensure all photos henceforth are saved as JPEG instead of HEIC.

To convert existing HEIC photos to JPEG:

Open the HEIC photo in the Photos app. Tap Share > Options. Make sure Automatic is selected. This will convert the HEIC file to JPEG when sharing or copying.

The HEIC format shines particularly in its efficiency. For users who frequently take photos or work in fields that require high-quality imagery, its adoption can be a game-changer. While its compatibility issue persists, various software solutions are bridging the gap, allowing users to view and convert HEIC files easily.

Why should you care about HEIC files?

Despite some initial difficulties with compatibility, the file format’s benefits are substantial. If you are an Apple user, it’s likely that your device is already saving images in this format by default. As technology continues to evolve, it’s likely that more platforms will embrace this efficient, high-quality format.

For those who work with a large number of high-resolution images, the HEIC file format can offer significant storage savings without sacrificing image quality. That’s a major advantage in an era when the quality of digital images is increasing, but storage space on devices can be limited.

If you’re looking for ways to optimize your device’s storage space, then understanding and using the HEIC file format can be very beneficial. But even if you’re not an Apple user, it’s worth knowing about this format. As more platforms and devices adopt this standard, you’ll find it increasingly important to know how to handle these files.

Even if it feels a bit complex to handle at first, rest assured that the proliferation of user-friendly apps and software makes it easier than ever to view, convert, and enjoy the benefits of HEIC files. As more users get acquainted with this format, we can expect a future where high-quality images can be stored and shared more efficiently than ever before. If you are interested in using more about about the file formats used by Apple and their uses jump over to the official Apple support website.



