Procreate Dreams iPad animation app launches Nov 22nd for $20

In the world of digital art and animation, a new iPad animation app is set to make its mark in a few months time in the form of Procreate Dreams. A cutting-edge iOS animation app, specifically created to transform the way artists create hand-drawn animations and motion graphics on Apple tablets. This innovative iPad app, is set to officially launch on November 22 and is packed with a variety of powerful tools designed to enhance the creative process. Check out the videos below to learn more about this new iPad animation app.

Procreate Dreams is not just another animation app. It is a comprehensive platform that allows users to breathe life into their creations by incorporating photos, videos, and sound. The app is designed for creating 2D animations, videos, and stories, offering a unique blend of traditional animation techniques and modern technology.

One of the standout features of Procreate Dreams is its revolutionary timeline made specifically for animation. This timeline, with its fluid gestures, keeps users focused on creating, allowing them to animate, record motion or effects through touch, and instantly respond to the movie as it plays. This interactive feature is a game-changer, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience that sets Procreate Dreams apart from other animation apps.

Procreate Dreams

In addition to its innovative timeline, Procreate Dreams also allows users to add texture to their animations using Procreate brushes. This feature, coupled with the ability to flick the timeline away to make more room to draw, provides users with the flexibility and control they need to create stunning animations.

The Procreate Dreams app also allows users to edit video and enrich it with sound, including dramatic voice overs, music, and sound effects. This means that users can create large sets for characters to come to life, all in a single project. The app includes features to zoom, pan, and rotate around the stage, allowing users to focus on details and create more immersive and dynamic animations.

iPad animation app

.dreams file extension

Procreate Dreams also introduces a new file format, the .dream file. This format bundles all assets into one file made for iCloud synchronization and backups, with saved undo history and instant open. This new Procreate file format is made for the next generation of Procreate products, signaling the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and improvement.

Despite its extensive features and capabilities, Procreate Dreams will be available for a stand-alone price of $19.99, without a subscription. This pricing model makes the app accessible to a wide range of users, from professional animators to hobbyists and students.

Procreate Dreams is set to redefine the animation landscape with its powerful tools and user-friendly interface. Its launch on November 22 is eagerly anticipated by artists and animators worldwide, who are excited to explore the app’s potential and bring their creative visions to life.

