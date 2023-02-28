How to check your screen time on Android

This guide is designed to show you how to check the screen time on your Android Phone or tablet. The screen time features on Android are very useful as they will tell you exactly how much time you are spending on your device.

Most of us spend a lot of time on our smartphones and it can be useful to work out just how much time we spend on our devices. Many of us underestimate how much time we actually spend on our devices, luckily Android has a feature built in that lets you see how much time you spend on your smartphone or tablet.

We can easily gain insights into our daily and weekly screen time, allowing us to accurately calculate the amount of time we spend using our devices, as well as the specific amount of time we devote to each individual app.

How do I check the screen time on my Android device

To check the screen time on your Android smartphone or tablet, open the Settings app on your device and then select Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

You will then see an overview of your screen time for today, you will see the total time spent on your device, and also a breakdown of time for the different Applications.

You can also check how much time you have spent on your device and the various apps for the week. To do this tap the pie chart in the middle of the screen and you will then be able to change your view from today to the whole week.

This will then show you the total screen time for the last seven days and also how much time you have spent on each individual app during that time period.

This is a very useful feature on your Android Phone and you may end up being surprised just how much time you spend on your device and also on specific apps.

How do you set screen time limits for apps

One of the useful features that are built into Android is the ability to set limits for how much time you spend on a specific app.

To set a screen time limit for a specific Android app on your device, open the Settings app on your smartphone or tablet and then select Digital Wellbeing and parental controls.

Now select the pie chart in the middle and you will see a list of the apps that you use, select the one your want to use and then select Set app timer. You can then choose the amount of time you want to limit that specific app to. The timer resets every day at midnight.

This is a great feature if you are trying to cut down on using specific apps on your Android smartphone or tablet.

We hope that you find this guide on how to check your Android screen time useful. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please let us know in the comments section below. Also let us know which Android apps you are using the most from your screen time. You can find out more information about how to manage your usage on your Android device over at Google’s website.

Image Credit: Shiwa ID





