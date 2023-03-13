Battery Test: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

We have already seen a speed test and a drop test for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and now we have another video.

The latest video from Phone Buff is a battery test of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max, let’s find out which of the two handsets has the longest-lasting battery.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a 4323 mAh battery and a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, it also features the Apple A16 Bionic processor and iOS 16.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

As we can see from the video the Galaxy S23 Ultra is performing much better against the iPhone than the previous Galaxy S23 handset.

Apple’s iPhone still managed to win the battery life test with 6 percent battery life left at the end of the test, as opposed to the battery dying on the Samsung device.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 managed an active time of 11 hours and 6 minutes with a total time of 27 hours and 6 minutes. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max managed an active time of 11 hours and 44 minutes with a total time of 27 hours and 44 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff





