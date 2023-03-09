Drop Test: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Samsung recently launched its new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. They also launched the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus.

We previously saw a speed test video of the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs the iPhone 14 Pro Max and now we get to find out how the two devices compare in a drop test.

The video below from Phone Buff puts the new Samsung flagship smartphone up against Apple’s flagship smartphone in a number of drop tests, let’s see how both devices perform.

The Galaxy S23 comes with a 6.8-inch display with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display with Apple’s Ceramic Shield.

As we can see from the video in the first backdrop, the iPhone 14 Pro Max suffered more damage than the Samsung device.

In the second round with the corner drop the Galaxy S23 suffered more damage than the iPhone on the edge of the handset.

On the drop on the display, both handsets suffered damage to the display, although both devices are still working.

In the drop test overall the Samsung Galaxy S23 performed slightly better than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, although both handsets had similar results, with Samsung only winning by a couple of points.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals