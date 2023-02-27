Speed Test: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone and now we get to find out how the handset performs against the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The video below from PhoneBuff tests the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra side by side with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, lets’s find out how the handset performs.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gne 2 processor it also comes with 112GB of RMA and has UFS 4.0 storage.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with Apple’s in-house a16 Bionic Silicon processor and the handset comes with 6GB of RAM and NVME storage.

As we can see from the video in the first-speed test round, the Galaxy S23 was the fastest of the two handsets with a time of 1:54.31 and the iPhone had a time of 1:55:67.

In the second lap, the iPhone was faster with a time of 00:45:86 and the Galaxy S23 had a time of 00:47:46, overall the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S23 were very close to each other.

In the total test, the Galaxy S23 had a time of 02:41:78 and the iPhone had a time of 02:41:53, so both handsets are very similar in terms of their speed. On this test, the iPhone was two-tenths of a second faster, which is to close allowing for any margin of error to make it faster than te Galaxy S23.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff





