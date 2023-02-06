Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched last week, the handset comes with some impressive specs and now we get to find out how it compares to Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max was launched last year and the device comes with a 48-megapixel main camera, the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200-megapixel main camera.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss gives us a look at the cameras on the new Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As we can see from the video, Samsung’s new cameras have improved over the cameras used in the Galaxy S22, this includes the front-facing selfie camera.

Samsung has improved the stability of the camera with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and also improved its low-light video as well.

The new Galaxy S23 Ultra can also record video in 8K, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can record video at a maximum of 4K resolution.

As we can see from the video, Samsung has considerably improved the camera in this year’s flagship over the previous Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra device. Samsun’s new flagship managed to score higher than Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max. We are wondering what will happen when the new iPhone 15 Pro Max launches later this year.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss





