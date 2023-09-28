ASUS, a global leader in the technology industry, recently announced the release of its ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display, a portable 15.6-inch 4K UHD display with a 10-bit IPS panel. This innovative product is designed to cater to the needs of creators, offering advanced features that enhance productivity and creativity.

One of the key features of the ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display is the ProArt Pen, which utilizes Wacom EMR technology. This advanced technology allows the pen to accurately detect hand movements, even when tilted up to 40°. With 4096-pressure sensitivity, the ProArt Pen provides a seamless writing and drawing experience, making it an ideal tool for creators.

The ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display is also the first portable monitor to be both PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified. These certifications ensure accurate onscreen colors, making the display a reliable tool for creators who require precise color representation. The display features a 10-bit color depth, 100% sRGB, 100% Rec. 709, and cinema-grade DCI-P3 gamut, delivering realistic visuals that meet the high standards of professional creators.

In addition to its advanced color accuracy, the ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display offers a 4K UHD panel that provides 4X the pixel density and up to 3X more onscreen space than similarly sized FHD displays. This feature enhances the visual experience, providing creators with a larger workspace and more detailed visuals.

The ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display also features the ASUS Control Panel software, which offers customizable controls for creative apps. This includes a new Color Management function that allows creators to adjust color settings to suit their specific needs. The ASUS Dial, a physical controller, offers precise control in creative apps and can be customized to suit individual work styles.

The design of the ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display is also noteworthy. The display features upper and lower kickstands that cater to different tilt angles, accommodating various productivity and creative needs. The fully laminated panel minimizes parallax errors, and the display is treated with a fingerprint-resistant, anti-glare coating for a smooth, clean viewing experience.

In terms of connectivity, the ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display offers several ports, including a single cable USB-C solution that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode and power input simultaneously. This feature simplifies the setup process and reduces cable clutter, providing a more streamlined workspace.

sustainability with the ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display. The display meets the requirements of world-leading sustainability certifications, and its packaging is made of recyclable cardboard. This commitment to sustainability reflects ASUS’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

Finally, ASUS is offering a free three-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud with every purchase of a ProArt Display PA169CDV in select regions. This subscription gives creators access to over 20 apps and 100 GB of cloud storage, providing a valuable resource for creative work.

The ASUS ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display is a versatile tool for creators, offering advanced features that enhance productivity and creativity. With its high-quality display, advanced pen technology, customizable controls, and commitment to sustainability, the ProArt PA169CDV Pen Display is a testament to ASUS’s commitment to innovation and quality.



