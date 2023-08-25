Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon game overview

Today the highly anticipated launch of the Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware game, Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon has arrived. This new action game is a testament to FromSoftware’s prowess in the realm of mech games, seamlessly blending their signature action gameplay with the dynamic world of mechanized combat.

The Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon game is now available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation, for more information jump over to the official game website. Check out the launch and a useful overview trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game.

Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon invites players to step into a future where interstellar travel is commonplace. The game unfolds on the blockaded planet Rubicon III, nestled in a distant star system. Players assume the role of an augmented human pilot, operating a humanoid weapon known as an AC, or “Armored Core.”

The game’s narrative revolves around a war over a new substance, “Coral.” Players will navigate through fast-paced, omni-directional battles, with their mech’s mobility playing a crucial role in both land and air combat. The AC’s ability to perform three-dimensional actions, move freely between the ground and the air, and simultaneously wield up to four weapons adds a layer of complexity and excitement to the gameplay.

Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon

Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon offers a high degree of customization, allowing players to assemble their mech from a variety of parts and weaponry. This customization extends to the AC’s buildout between missions, enabling players to alter their play strategy, maneuverability, and battle style. The game includes a wide array of offensive and defensive tactics for close and long-range combat against formidable enemy bosses.

The AC’s durability and weight are determined by its frame parts, with different leg parts significantly altering the AC’s behavior. Players can choose from options such as bipedal legs, reverse joint legs, tetrapod legs, and tank treads. The game also allows further optimization of the AC by assembling inner parts that define its basic performance.

Game overview trailer

In addition to the customization of the AC, players can also personalize their mech with the paint function, apply original decals, and share their AC data with other players. The game encourages players to adjust their AC’s assembly to fit their strategy, offering various missions such as disabling huge weapons, eliminating hostile forces, recovering data, and destroying facilities.

Rubicon III’s environment is teeming with threats, including mega-structures, contaminated terrain, and deep underground facilities. Players will encounter bosses with abilities that surpass those of ACs and must optimize their AC’s assembly to defeat these enemies. The game emphasizes three-dimensional movement and staying on the offensive to overcome challenges.

Armored Core VI Fires Of Rubicon looks like a thrilling sci-fi mech action game that promises to deliver an immersive and dynamic gaming experience. With its high degree of customization, fast-paced battles, and engaging narrative, it is set to be a must-play for all action game enthusiasts.



