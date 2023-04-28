Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon gameplay revealed ahead of August 2023 launch

FromSoftware has released a new trailer and gameplay video for its upcoming new mechanized vehicle combat game Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. Set to launch in a few months time on August 25 and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems offering both single player and multiplayer modes. In Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon players take on the role of an augmented mercenary piloting a huge, customizable mech.

While the pace and structure of mech-piloting action fundamentally differ from other games in the studio’s catalog, players can rest assured that the smooth, responsive controls they’ve come to expect in FromSoftware games is still here–just in a different context. Think giant, heavily equipped robots with the ability to zip around across ground and air, reacting at lightning-fast speeds to attacks and threats while trying to one-up dangerous foes with even more firepower at their disposal.”

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon gameplay

“Armored Core VI takes place on the remote planet Rubicon 3, where humanity discovered an energy source with the potential to significantly advance its technology. Instead, this substance triggered a devastating event, setting the entire star system ablaze. Rediscovered fifty years later, humans now strive to regain control over this enigmatic resource. As a player, you assume the role of an independent mercenary, piloting a powerful Armored Core mech. You’ll take on missions from interstellar mega-corporations and rival resistance factions, navigating the complex power struggle for this coveted energy source.

“Armored Core VI is a new story that takes place on the planet Rubicon, where a powerful energy source called “Coral” has been discovered. But this isn’t stuff that looks pretty in aquariums–Coral is extremely volatile, and it’s already caused a massive disaster that nearly turned all of Rubicon to ash many years prior. But those futuristic megacorps just can’t resist the siren song of Coral and continue to war for it to this day.”

Source : Sony





