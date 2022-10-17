AI supercomputer to power Oregon State University Innovation Complex

This month Oregon State University has announced plans to build a $200 million center where faculty and students can plug into resources that will include one of the world’s fastest university supercomputers. Which is possible thanks to a $50 million gift from NVIDIA founder and spouse to transform OSU engineering school and boost AI, climate and robotics research.

“In honor of a $50 million gift to the OSU Foundation from NVIDIA’s founder and CEO and his wife — who earned their engineering degrees at OSU and met in one of its labs — it will be named the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex (CIC). The CIC and new supercomputer will help Oregon State be recognized as one of the world’s leading universities for AI, robotics and simulation,” said Ashford, whose engineering college includes more than 10,000 of OSU’s 35,000 students.”

Oregon State University Innovation Complex

“We discovered our love for computer science and engineering at OSU,” said Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang. “We hope this gift will help inspire future generations of students also to fall in love with technology and its capacity to change the world. AI is the most transformative technology of our time,” they added. “To harness this force, engineering students need access to a supercomputer, a time machine, to accelerate their research. This new AI supercomputer will enable OSU students and researchers to make very important advances in climate science, oceanography, materials science, robotics and other fields.”

