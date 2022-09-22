Deathloop time-warped action game comes to Game Pass

Microsoft has this week announced the arrival of the unique Deathloop game to the companies Game Pass subscription service. Enabling members to enjoy the time-warped action via PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass and Cloud Gaming (Beta) and on Xbox Series X|S.

“he Deathloop game story takes place over the course of a single, repeating night on the island of Blackreef, a former military base where strange experiments were once conducted. Blackreef is now controlled by the AEON Program, led by eight individuals called Visionaries. The AEON Program created the time loop that envelops the island, and its members gathered for this night to hold a party that seemingly lasts forever, because at midnight, the island resets to the start of the party in that time loop.”

If you are wondering what sort of performance you can expect when playing the Deathloop game on PC compared to consoles, you will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has already carried out extensive performance testing.

“Deathloop transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins,” writes Anne Lewis of Bethesda Softworks on Xbox Wire. “Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down eight targets all over the island to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember, if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

Source : Microsoft



