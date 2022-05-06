Rogue Lords dark fantasy turn-based combat game launches on PlayStation

After previously launching via steam for PC the dark fantasy game Rogue Lords has this week launched on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The single player game allows you to play as the devil allowing you to change some of the games rules to your advantage and manage a team of famous evil geniuses as they encounter unforeseen events and enter turn-based combat.

Rogue Lords launches on PlayStation

“Play as the Devil, find artifacts with legendary powers, and regain your former strength to take revenge on the Demon Hunters in Rogue Lords, a roguelike in which cheating is part of the game. A dark fantasy roguelike where you play as the Devil! Lead famous evil geniuses through events and turn-based fights to spread terror and corruption. Create synergies between your disciples, use your evil powers and take revenge on those miserable Demon Hunters.”

“The first roguelike in which you play as the devil, which means you can change some of the game’s rules to your advantage! Run after run, manage your team of famous evil geniuses as they encounter unforeseen events and turn-based combat. Unlock new skills, create powerful synergies and use your powers to turn the situation in your favour at critical moments. Only by collecting ancient artefacts can you finally take your revenge on the Demon Hunters.”

“Weakened from defeat to the forces of good, you fled the world and sought refuge in hell to survive. Decades later, you have returned with your most faithful Disciples to exact revenge on those wretched Demon Hunters. But the world has changed in your absence. Your enemies have become all-powerful, and a new religion – the Sanctua Lumen – has become very influential. It mercilessly hunts down all those who serve you. To reinstate your hold over the world of humans, you must first regain the strength you previously wielded by taking possession of artefacts with legendary power.”

Source : RL

