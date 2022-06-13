Apple’s iOS 16 in more detail (Video)

The new iOS 16 beta 1 was released to developers at WWDC 2022 last week, and the first public beta of the software will be released next month.

Last week we got to see a number of different hands-on videos of the iOS 16 release and now we have another one, this new video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look at the new iOS release in more detail.

As we can see from the video there are quite a few new features coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.

One of Apple’s new features that are coming to the iPhone is a new Lock Screen that is designed to be completely customizable with a new range of widgets and more. There are also updates for a wide range of Apple’s own apps, this will include Safari, Mail, Message, and much more.

Apple is expected to release this software update along with the new iPhone 14 lineup, this is rumored to happen in September. We can also expect to see the iPadOS 16 updates released simultaneously and watchOS 9 and the next-generation Apple Watch.

We will let you know as soon as we get some details on when Apple will be releasing all of these new software updates and their new iPhone 14 range.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

