Apple stop signing iOS 15.4.1

Last week Apple released iOS 15.5 and now it has been revealed that Apple has stopped signing the previous release, iOS 15.4.1.

What this means is that if you have upgraded your iPhone from iOS 15.4.1 to the new iOS 15.5 update, you will no longer be able to roll back your device to the previous version.

Apple normally does this when a new version of iOS has been released that comes with various security updates.

The iOS 15.5 software update comes with quite a few different security updates that fix a number of issues in the iOS 15.4.1 software. This is why Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4.1 as they want to make sure that people do not downgrade to this version because of the security issues.

The iOS 15.5 update also fixed a range of bugs in the previous version, including one related to battery drain on the iPhone. There are also some new features including the updated Apple Cash feature and more.

The new iOS 15.5 software update is now available to download, it is recommended that you install the update on your iPhone. You can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Apple will be unveiling the next major release of iOS at their Worldwide Developer Conference next month, iOS 16, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the software.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Sahej Brar

