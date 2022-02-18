Apple short martial art film shot on iPhone 13 Pro released

Apple has released a new short martial art film today showing what can be accomplished in films using the company’s current flagship phone the iPhone 13 Pro. Apple commissioned film director Park Chan-wook responsible for movie such as Oldboy and The Handmaiden, to create the short 20 minute film.

Entitled Life is But a Dream the martial arts film stars Yoo Hai-jin, Kim Ok-vin, and Park Jeong-min and has been completely shot using the iPhone 13 Pro and 12 Pro Max. During recording the director used a number of features on the iPhones including Cinematic mode, macro video, Night Mode, Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera, optical image stabilization and ProRes video recording to name a few. The film was produced for Apple by TBWA\Media Arts Lab Seoul and features original music by Jang Young-gyu.

Film shot using iPhone 13 Pro Max

“An undertaker who needs woods to build a coffin for the savior of his village digs up an abandoned grave. But while doing so, he accidentally awakens the ghost of an ancient swordsman. Now the ghost tries to take back his coffin. “

“’Life Is But a Dream’ seemingly starts as a horror film then slowly reveals itself to be a mix of fantasy, martial arts, rom-com and musical. It’s a story that I’ve always wanted to tell,” Park says in a behind-the-scenes clip released alongside the film. “A specific camera didn’t come to mind when I wrote it. What’s amazing is that we can capture such a story into a film with iPhone.”

Behind the scenes

“With ‘Life is But a Dream’, internationally renowned film director Park Chan-wook unleashes his dream-like vision with iPhone 13 Pro. Check out how Park and his film crew utilized the awesome power of iPhone 13 Pro to create a visual feast where life and death, a wedding and a funeral, etc. all come clashing together. “

Source : Variety

