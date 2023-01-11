Apple releases watchOS 9.3 beta 2

As well as releasing macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2, iOS 16.3 beta 2, iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, Apple also released watchOS 9.3 beta 2 to developers.

The last beta of watchOS 9.3 was released before the holidays around the middle of December, this new beta has been made available to developers. We are also expecting Apple to make this beta available to public beta testers as well.

The new beta of Apple’s watchOS 9.3 software brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch. It may also add in some new features as well, although we do not have many details about what new features are included in the latest beta as yet.

The new watchOS 9.3 is expected to be released either around the end of January or at the start of February, the software will be released along with iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3.

We can also expect Apple to release the new macOS Ventura 13.2 software at the same time as well. As soon as we get some details on a possible release date, we will let you know.

The latest beta of watchOS 9.3 is now available for registered developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s Developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: David Dias





