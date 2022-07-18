More iOS 16 Public Beta features revealed (Video)

Last week Apple releases iOS 16 public beta 1, we got to see a couple of videos of the software in action and now we have another one.

The new video is from Zollotech and it gives us a look a the new iOS 16 Public Beta and even more features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software update. This includes a new Lock Screen with a range of customizable widgets and more, there is also updates for a wide range of apps including, Mial, Safari, FaceTime, Maps, and many more.

Apple is also going to introduce their new Lock Down mode which is designed to help you protect your iPhone if you are facing a security issue on your device.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 16 software update sometime in September along with its new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

There will be four new iPhones in this year’s range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new iPhones will launch and when the iOS 16 software update will be released. The new iOS 16 public beta is now available for public beta testers to try out.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals