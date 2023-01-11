Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2

As well as the new iOS 16.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 16.3 beta 2, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2. This new beta comes just over three weeks after the previous beta, this is longer than normal due to the holidays.

So far the new macOS Ventura 13.2 beta has only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers as well.

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, it will also bring some new features to Apple’s Mac lineup.

One of the new features that are coming to the Mac in macOS Ventura 13.2 is the new Security Keys feature, which is designed to bring improved security to your device. There may be some other new features but these have not been revealed as yet.

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 beta software is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As this is only the second beta of macOS Ventura 13.2 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen sometime around the end of January or the beginning of February, it should be released at the same time as iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3.

Source Apple





