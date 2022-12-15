Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 1

Following on from the release of new betas of iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 1.

Earlier this week Apple released macOS Ventura 13.1 to everyone, this update brought a range of new features to the Mac.

Now we have the new beta of macOS Ventura 13.2, this update comes with some bug fixes, performance improvements, and of course some new features.

As we heard with the new beta of iOS 16.3, Apple will introduce their new Security Keys features next year, this feature will be added to the iPhone with the release of iOS 16.3. It is also coming to the Mac when the new macOS Ventura 13.2 software update is released. Apple has said that the Security Keys feature will be released in 2023.

As this is the first beta in the series, it will be a while before the final version of macOS Ventura 13.2 is released. We are expecting this to happen in early 2023, either around the end of January or the start of February.

The new macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details at the link below. We are also expecting Apple to release a public beta of the software shortly.

Source Apple





