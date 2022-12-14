Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.1

As well as the new iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 software updates, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.1 for the Mac.

The macOS Ventura 13.1 software update brings a wide range of new features to the Mac, it also comes with some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the release notes:

Freeform

– Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

– A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies, and more

Advanced Data Protection for iCloud

– New option expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 — including iCloud Backup, Notes, and Photos — protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud

This update also includes the following improvements and bug fixes:

– Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person, or text

– Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

– Play sound in Find My app can now help you pinpoint the location of nearby AirTags, AirPods Pro (2nd generation) case, and Find My network accessories

– Fixes an issue that causes some notes not to sync with iCloud after updates are made

– Fixes an issue where you may lose keyboard and mouse input in some apps and games

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can now install the new macOS Ventura 13.1 software on your Mac, this can be done from the Apple menu on your device.

Source MacRumors





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals