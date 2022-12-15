Apple releases watchOS 9.3 beta 1

We have seen details about lots of new betas from Apple today, the latest one is the new watchOS 9.3 beta 1 for the Apple Watch. The release comes after Apple released their watchOS 9.2 software update to everyone.

The new watchOS 9.3 beta has so far been made available to developers, we are also expecting Apple to release a new public beta of the software as well.

Apple also released a number of other new betas at the same time, this included iOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and tvOS 16.3 beta 1 for the Apple TV, iPadOS 16.3 beta 1 for the iPad and macOS Ventura 13.2 beta 2 for the Mac.

As this is only the first beta of watchOS 9.3, it will be some time before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting this to happen early in 2023, probably around the end of January or the start of February.

As soon as we get some details on when the new watchOS 9.3 software update and the iPadOS 16.3, iOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.2 updates are coming we will let you know. The new watchOS 9.3 beta 1 is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

