Apple releases watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate

Apple has released watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate to developers, the release comes at the same time as the Release Candidate versions of iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and macOS Monterey 12.2.

The new watchOS 8.4 Release Candidate software has been made available to developers and it comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

It looks like there are no major new features in the new watchOS 8.4 software, mainly just some minor updates and bug fixes.

One of the bugs that have apparently been fixed with the watchOS 8.4 software is a big related to charging on the Apple Watch.

Some owners of the Apple Watch Series 7 have been reporting charging issues on their devices since December of last year. The issue was apparently related to third-party chargers which would not charge the Apple Watch Series 7 at all. This issue has now been fixed in the watchOS 8.4 RC, so we can expect it to be fixed when the final version lands.

Assuming that there are no issues with the Release Candidate version of Apple’s watchOS then this should be the version that is released to everyone. We are expecting Apple to release their watchOS 8.4 software update next week, along with iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, as soon as we get some details on the release date we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals