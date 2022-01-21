Apple releases iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 Release Candidate

Apple has released iOS 15.3 Release Candidate for the iPhone and iPad OS 15.3 Release Candidate for the iPad, we were not expecting Apple to release a Release Candidate version of the software as we have only had two previous betas.

The software has been released to developers and also public beta testers, the Release Candidate is basically the last beta of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3.

Assuming that there are no issues with the Release Candidate versions of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, this should be the final version of the software that is released to everyone.

As we heard with the previous betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, there do not appear to be any major new features in this release. It basically includes a range of bug fixes and performance updates, so we may have to wait until the next iOS and iPadOS release to see some new features.

If there are no issues with the iOS 15.3 RC and iPadOS 15.3 RC, then we may expect the final version of the software sometime next week. As soon as we get some details on when the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

