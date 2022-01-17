iOS 15.3 beta 2 in action again (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.3 beta 2 for developers and also for public beta testers, we have already seen one video of the software and now we have another one.

The new video is from Brandon Butch on YouTube and it gives us another look at the iOS 15.3 beta 2 and the changes that are coming with this release.

As we can see from the video, there are only some minor changes in this update, this appears to be mainly a bug fix and performance improvement update. There are some minor changes to podcasts and some of the other apps including shortcuts and more.

Apple released their iOS 15.2 software update before the holidays, this update brought a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This included the new Apple Music Voice Plan which works with Apple’s Siri and is the most affordable version of Apple Music, this plan retails for $4.99 and it is the most affordable Apple Music Plan.

It also included some updates for Messages, Siri, and Search and some new privacy features with the new App Privacy Report.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will release their iOS 15.3 software update, as this is only the second beta of the software, it will be a little while before the final version lands. We are expecting this to happen some time next month.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

