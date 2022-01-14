iOS 15.3 public beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 Public beta 2 released

Apple recently released iOS 15.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 beta 2 for developers and now they have also released iOS 15.3 public beta 2 and iPadOS 15.3 public beta 2 for public beta testers.

The new public betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 rate are now available to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program.

As with the new developer betas, there do not appear to be any major new features in these new public betas, the updates mainly include a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 software updates sometime next month, along with the new watchOS 8.4 and tvOS 15.3 software updates.

Apple released their iOS 15.2 software update just before the holidays, this brought a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad. This included the new Apple Music Voice Plan which works with Apple’s Siri and is the most affordable version of Apple Music, this plan retails for $4.99 and it is the most affordable Apple Music Plan.

It also included some updates for Messages, Siri, and Search and some new privacy features with the new App Privacy Report.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when Apple will release the iOS 15.3 software update for the iPhone and the iPadOS 15.3 updates for the iPad, we will let you know.

