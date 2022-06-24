How fast is iOS 16 beta 2 (Video)

Apple released iOS 16 beta 2 this week, the second beta of the new software comes two weeks after the first beta. Apple unveiled its new iPhone OS at WWDC earlier this month.

So far Apple has only released the first two betas of iOS 16 to developers, the first public beta of the software will be released to public beta testers next month.

Now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in iOS 16 beta 2 in a new video from iAppleBytes, the speed tests are run on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone 8.

As we can see from the video the new beta of iOS 16 was tested side by side with the current iOS 15.5 software on a range of iPhones.

First up was the iPhone 13, the handset running iOS 15.5 was the first of the two devices to boot up, the apps look at about the same speed on both devices.

On the speed test with the iPhone 12, the first handset to boot up was the device running iOS 15.5, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

On the iPhone 11, the first of the two devices to boot up was the one running the iOS 15.5 software, there were no differences in the speed of the apps.

The iPhone XR running iOS 15.5 was the first handset to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the app’s speeds.

In the test with the iPhone 8, the handset running iOS 15.5 was also the first to boot up, there were no changes in the speed of the various apps.

As it stands there does not appear to be any speed improvement with the new iOS 16 beta 2 over iOS 15.5, this is expected to change by the time the final version of the software is released.

You can find out more details about the new iOS 16 beta 2 over at Apple’s developer’s website, the software is now available to download.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

