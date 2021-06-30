Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4

Apple has released a new beta of its macOS software for the Mac to developers, macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4, the software has also been made available to public beta testers as we..

The release of the macOS Big Sur 11.5 beta 4 comes two week after the release of the third beta of the software and we are getting closer to the final version. As the same time Apple also released iOS 14.7 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14.7 beta 4 for the iPad.

Included in the new beta of macOS Big Sur 11.5 is a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the software does not appear to come with many new features. Although more may be discovered from this release.

As this is the fourth beta in the series it should not be very long before Apple releases the final version of macOS Big Sur 11.5. We are expecting this to happen some time in July along with the release of iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7.

Apple also has new betas of macOS Monterey available to developers, this software is expected to land some time in September and it will bring a range of new features to the Mac. We are expecting the macOS Big Sur 11.5 software to be one of the final releases of macOS 11 ahead of the launch of macOS 12.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

