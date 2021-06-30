Atmoko electric toothbrush cleans, whitens, massages your gums and more

Sponsored:

If you are searching for an affordable rechargeable, electric toothbrush it may be worth your while investigating the fully featured ATMOKO toothbrush, offering users ultrasonic cleaning for under $25. The unique toothbrush is equipped with a high vibration motor capable of providing 40,000 strokes per minute and has five different modes to choose from depending on whether you would like to whiten, clean, polish, massage or sensitively clean your teeth. Modes can be rotated and selected by a simple press of a button from the handle of the toothbrush and a visual LED light confirms your choice, also included is a toothbrush timer which will arrive vibrate every 30 seconds for two minutes.

The unique sonic technology incorporated into the toothbrush offers a completely different brushing experience when compared to other standard electric toothbrushes on the market, most of which are extremely expensive when compared to the ATMOKO range. The toothbrush includes a smart two minute brush timer to help you achieve the dentists recommended brushing time with ease, indicating the passing of 30 seconds with a very brief pause as you brush.

Having never used a sonic electric toothbrush, I was pleasantly surprised at just how clean my teeth were when compared to my existing electric toothbrush which cost nearly 5 times more than the ATMOKO sonic toothbrush and only includes one head and one brushing mode, which is either on or off. After trying the ATMOKO toothbrush for a couple of weeks I am completely converted and my old toothbrush is now waiting ready to be recycled.

One of the great features of the ATMOKO electric toothbrush is the ability to charge the electric toothbrush directly from a USB port. Enabling you to use a USB port on your laptop, tablet or a USB battery pack which you might already be carrying in your luggage to charge your phone, tablet or other electronic gadgets while away from the grid or traveling. ATMOKO supply a USB charging cable for the electric brush in the box and the integrated fast charging technology within the toothbrush can provide up to 30 days use after four hours of fast charging. A handy low battery indicator will also alert you when your toothbrush battery is running low, providing you with plenty of time to recharge your toothbrush battery before it is completely flat.

The selection of supplied interchangeable heads compatible with the sonic toothbrush can be easily swapped when desired by simply rotating the head anticlockwise to unlock and clockwise to lock. Simply rotate a head anticlockwise and lift the head off the handle and reverse the process to install a new cleaning head, tongue scraper or interdental brush head. If like me you drink a lot of coffee, with the W-type brush head attached adults can use the sonic toothbrush to clean those otherwise hard to remove surface stains from their teeth thanks to the densely arranged central descaling bristles. Capable of making your teeth twice as white in just two weeks say the development team at ATMOKO.

Each brushing head is individually wrapped within the box and full instructions are provided allowing you to combine the correct head with the optimal sonic vibration mode to experience the best results. The eight brush heads included in the box offer up to 2 years of use, with each electric toothbrush head designed to provide up to 3 months of brushing before the need to be replaced. Also included in the box is an Interdental brush head created to help you prevent gum disease by allowing you to easily remove pieces of food and plaque from between your teeth. It is advised that you use interdental brushes once a day before brushing to help keep your teeth and gums as healthy as possible. To help further increase the health and strength of your gums the toothbrush also has a massage mode, allowing the toothbrush to provide you with a smooth microburst massage directly to your gums and their tissue to help improve blood circulation and improve gum health.

Due to the unique technology and internal motor, sonic toothbrush is capable of providing 40,000 strokes per minute and has been specifically designed for adults helping to keep your teeth, gums and breath fresh if used daily. With such a high/per minute count the toothbrush is capable of easily removing stains, plaque and food from your teeth and is ten times more effective than a manual toothbrush and three times more effective than a standard electric toothbrush, say the engineers at ATMOKO.

Most other electric toothbrushes on the market are quite a hefty lump to handle and hold during brushing compared to the lightweight design of the ATMOKO sonic electric toothbrush, even with its extended battery life capable of providing up to a months use on a single charge. The sleek easy to clean design is also waterproof and has IPX7 certification, allowing you to easily rinse the toothbrush under the tap without the worry of damaging the delicate sonic electronics enclosed inside.

The ATMOKO Electric toothbrush is now available to purchase from online retailers such as Amazon priced at $22.94 in either black or pink. Each box includes 1 x ATMOKO Electric Toothbrush for Adults, 6 x Normal DuPont Brush Heads, 1 x Tongue Scraper Head, 1 x Interdental Brush Head, 1 x Brush Head Protect Cover, a single USB charging cable and a comprehensive user manual to help you use the correct toothbrush head with the appropriate cleaning mode. For more information on purchasing options jump over to the official ATMOKO store on Amazon. More than two million happy worldwide customers are already using the ATMOKO Electric toothbrush to help improve their gum health and whiten their teeth, thanks to the toothbrushes unique sonic technology.

The ATMOKO Brand is a pioneer in health and personal care and ATMOKO electric toothbrushes have helped over 2,000,000 adults whiten their teeth and keep their breath fresh thanks to the Atmoko electric technology, professional health experts and R&D staffs, who help create the ATMOKO products used by customers in United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Japan.

