Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey beta 2 to developers

Two week ago Apple released their first beta of macOS Monterey and now we have the new macOS 12 Monterey beta 2 which has been made available to developers.

The macOS 12 Monterey beta 2 has so far only been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to Public Beta Testers some time soon.

The second beta of macOS Monterey brings a range of new features to the Mac, this includes the new Universal Control feature that allows you to easily switch your mouse and keyboard to your iPad if it is close to your Mac,

Another new feature in the software is Apple’s SharePlay feature, this is also available in iOS 15 for the iPhone and it allows you to watch videos and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime. The feature can also be used with Apple Music to listen to music with your friends.

There will also be major updates for mail in terms of privacy plus updates for Apple’s Safari, iCloud with the new iCloud Relay feature and many more.

Apple are expected to release the final version of macOS Monterey some time in September along with the new iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 software updates. These should be available at the same time as Apple releases its new iPhone 13 handsets.

